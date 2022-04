Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 07:22 Hits: 7

When Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, some of the troops invaded from Belarus in the north to occupy the areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv. They have now withdrawn — but are they still in Belarus?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/are-there-still-russian-soldiers-in-belarus/a-61563626?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf