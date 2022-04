Category: World Published on Sunday, 24 April 2022 09:14 Hits: 7

MELAKA: A total of 48 road fatalities were recorded from January to March this year, an increase of 50% compared with 32 cases reported for the same period last year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/24/melaka-road-fatalities-increased-50-in-first-three-months