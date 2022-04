Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 11:55 Hits: 5

Dragan Vikic, the wartime commander of a Bosnian interior ministry police unit in besieged Sarajevo, was acquitted of involvement in the killing of eight Yugoslav People’s Army prisoners in 1992.

