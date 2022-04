Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 16:50 Hits: 5

Middle Eastern countries are still on the fence when it comes to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Their citizens are pointing out the West's double standards around conflict and refugees. Should Europe be worried?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/not-our-fight-why-the-middle-east-doesn-t-fully-support-ukraine/a-61561723?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf