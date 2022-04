Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 10:53 Hits: 5

Colorful floats and flamboyant dancers are delighting tens of thousands jammed into Rio de Janeiro's iconic Sambadrome, putting on a delayed Carnival celebration after the pandemic halted the dazzling displays.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220423-rio-s-flamboyant-carnival-parade-returns-after-pandemic-hiatus