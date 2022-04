Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 13:49 Hits: 6

French chess star and businessman Jöel Lautier was added to the list of people targeted by US sanctions over the war in Ukraine back in March, French business daily Les Echos reported on Wednesday, the only non-Russian to be targeted by the American authorities.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220423-war-in-ukraine-jo%C3%ABl-lautier-the-french-chess-star-on-the-us-sanctions-list