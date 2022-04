Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 19:47 Hits: 7

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine hoped to secure heavy weapons at talks with the U.S. secretaries of state and defence in Kyiv on Sunday, supplies that he said were vital for Ukraine to eventually retake Russian-occupied territory. Read full story

