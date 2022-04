Category: World Published on Saturday, 23 April 2022 08:01 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - Russia heads into the third month of its invasion of Ukraine on Sunday with no end in sight to fighting that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/23/timeline-russia039s-invasion-of-ukraine-enters-third-month