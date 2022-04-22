The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'#PerjuryTaylorGreene' suddenly unable to remember everything she said and did since she was elected

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), during her testimony at a hearing challenging her ability to hold office, repeatedly refused to answer questions, claimed she didn’t remember or recall – which began early during her testimony:

At one point even said she refused to answer:


She didn’t remember a lot.


In one particularly disturbing moment, Greene said, “I don’t recall saying all of this,” after being read a portion of a CNN article quoting her.

That CNN article is titled: “Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before running for Congress.” It reads in part:

“She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Greene says in the video, which she posted on Facebook at the time. “She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”

Here’s that video, just reposted by that article’s co-author, Andrew Kaczynski:

She then politicized the question and her answer:

Kaczynski also posted video of Greene Friday afternoon saying she had no idea who liked tweets her account had tweeted:

Green refused to give a straight answer about if she believed the election had been stolen from Donald Trump. Here’s part of that Q&A:

But here’s video of her saying she will not allow the election to be “stolen” by Joe Biden:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/perjurytaylorgreene-unable-to-remember-everything/

