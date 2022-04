Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 16:52 Hits: 4

The Large Hadron Collider has been restarted after a lengthy maintenance break. Upgrades will allow scientists to be able to smash protons into each other at greater speeds and collect more data.

