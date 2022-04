Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 17:50 Hits: 5

WARSAW (Reuters) - Maria Verbyana, 19, moved to Warsaw to escape Lviv, Ukraine, a month ago amid the threat of Russian bombings. But, as Orthodox Easter approaches on Sunday, she could not imagine being away from her priest and family. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/23/ukrainians-return-home-from-poland-for-special-easter