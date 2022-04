Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 07:08 Hits: 5

Ukrainians continue to resist in the besieged city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, contradicting Russia's claim that it had "liberated" the strategic Sea of Azov port after almost two months of intense shelling that has caused thousands of deaths and widespread destruction.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-mariupol-zelenskiy-resistance/31815860.html