Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 05:13 Hits: 5

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov addressed via video link a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Washington, DC on Wednesday and expressed his concern that the stream of sanctions currently imposed on Russia are creating serious risks to the global economy.

“Excessively loose budgetary and monetary policy pursued in recent years in developed countries created inflationary pressure last year, and the sanctions imposed against Russia not only further strengthened it, but also led to new risks in the economy,” Siluanov said.

Spiking prices for energy and agricultural produce will affect mostly developing and low-income countries, the minister warned, adding that some countries will face severe social consequences.

The US campaign of pressure and sanctions against Russia has pushed the United States and its European allies away from the world's major economies in the #G20, such as #China, #Russia and #India, into open hostility.#RussiaUkraineWar#Ukraine#Bidenpic.twitter.com/k7fvYJKekM April 20, 2022

According to Siluanov, Russia has never refused to fulfill its obligations and continues to comply with all contracts’ terms, while shipments of goods across the global markets are being artificially restrained by sanctions, triggering an imbalance in supply and demand.

Russia has faced unprecedented penalties introduced by the U.S. and its allies in retaliation to the Ukrainian military operation.

In less than two months, Russia has turned into the world’s most sanctioned nation, having become subject to more than 6,000 different targeted restrictions.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Russia-Warns-G20-Group-About-Global-Impact-of-Sanctions-20220422-0002.html