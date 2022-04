Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 07:41 Hits: 5

The former chief of Nissan is wanted over millions in suspicious payments he allegedly funneled into private accounts .The disgraced auto baron is reportedly living in Lebanon after escaping Japan in a private jet.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-issues-international-arrest-warrant-for-carlos-ghosn-reports/a-61553265?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf