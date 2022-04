Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 07:53 Hits: 3

Has freedom disappeared in France? Romy Strassenburg thinks so. As Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen face off for president, the journalist explains why she's scared — and why others aren't fearful enough.

