Published on Friday, 22 April 2022

France has issued an international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the disgraced auto tycoon who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon in a sensational getaway, prosecutors told AFP on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220422-france-issues-international-arrest-warrant-for-ex-nissan-boss-carlos-ghosn