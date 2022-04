Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 05:57 Hits: 3

Israeli police in full riot gear stormed a sensitive Jerusalem holy site sacred to Jews and Muslims on Friday after Palestinian youths hurled stones at a gate where they were stationed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220422-israeli-police-storm-jerusalem-holy-site-after-palestinian-youths-throw-rocks