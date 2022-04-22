The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Wife of activist Osman Kavala pre-trial: 'I don't expect anything' from Turkish justice

Wife of activist Osman Kavala pre-trial: 'I don't expect anything' from Turkish justice Days before Osman Kavala’s appearance in a Turkish court on Friday, his wife, Ayse Bugra, gave an exclusive interview to FRANCE 24. She spoke about the accusations faced by the so-called "red billionaire", a prominent member of Turkish civil society who has been behind bars without a sentence since October 2017. He risks life in prison if he is found guilty of "attempting to overthrow the government". 

