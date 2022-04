Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 09:20 Hits: 5

GEORGE TOWN: The Rohingya Society Malaysia (RSM) has advised the remaining Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration Detention Depot on April 20 to surrender themselves to the authorities immediately. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/04/22/depot-riot-rohingya-society-malaysia-advises-escapees-to-surrender