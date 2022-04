Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 05:19 Hits: 5

Our Homeland won six per cent of the popular vote in Hungary’s April election; experts say it represents both a risk and an opportunity for Viktor Orban.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/04/22/hungarys-orban-eyes-opportunity-risk-in-rising-far-right-party/