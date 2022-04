Category: World Published on Friday, 22 April 2022 08:37 Hits: 5

The explosive growth of cryptocurrencies and digital assets has left financial authorities scrambling to understand what is going on. But though this burgeoning sector is known for its frontier spirit and commitment to innovation, plenty of the risks it poses should already be familiar to regulators.

