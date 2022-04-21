The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukrainian Historian Says Putin's Invasion Is an Imperialist War Akin to U.S. Attack on Iraq

We go to Ukraine, where Russia continues its assault along a 300-mile frontline in the eastern region. This comes as the U.S. and Western allies promise more weapons for Ukrainian defenses, prompting worry of escalation as Russian President Vladimir Putin abandons negotiations for a ceasefire agreement. We speak with Ukrainian political scientist and historian Denis Pilash, who is a democratic socialist, part of Sotsialnyi Rukh, and is also involved in humanitarian aid efforts in western Ukraine that he calls “the backbone of Ukrainian resistance.” He says Putin’s imperialist military aggressions should be seen as analogous to the U.S. invasion of Iraq and other nations.

http://www.democracynow.org/2022/4/21/ukrainian_historian_putin_invasion_akin_iraq

