Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 16:14 Hits: 2

As Germany looks to ditch Russian oil and gas for good, what role can the country's domestic energy industry play? We search for clues in a village where the German oil industry was born.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-oil-and-gas-a-key-side-actor-in-russian-energy-saga/a-61545432?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf