Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 16:47 Hits: 5

The Russian army has regrouped and is concentrating its attacks on eastern Ukraine. So why exactly is Russian President Vladimir Putin interested in Luhansk and Donetsk?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-is-donbas-so-important-for-russia/a-61547512?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf