Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 14:33 Hits: 2

A series of explosions across Afghanistan on Thursday killed at least 16 people and wounded scores more, according to police and health officials. The Islamic State (IS) group's local affiliate claimed an attack on a Shiite mosque in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif, which killed at least 11 people. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220421-deadly-attacks-target-shiites-in-afghanistan-is-group-claims-mosque-blast