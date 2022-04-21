The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Spreading the word': Going door-to-door with Macron campaigners in Paris

'Spreading the word': Going door-to-door with Macron campaigners in Paris Just days ahead of the second and final round of the presidential election on Sunday, supporters of Emmanuel Macron are multiplying their efforts to encourage voters to cast their ballots for the incumbent president. But even in a Parisian neighbourhood that voted 42.35 percent in favour of Macron in the first round, strong anti-Macron sentiment persists – particularly among supporters of far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who narrowly missed out on being one of the two presidential finalists.

