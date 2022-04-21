The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marine Le Pen: A political animal vying to win the Élysée Palace

Marine Le Pen: A political animal vying to win the Élysée Palace Marine Le Pen has worked for years at polishing the rough edges of the far-right National Rally, the party her rabble-rousing father Jean-Marie founded a half-century ago as the National Front, seeking the breakthrough that would finally secure the French presidency. For all her efforts, after eight attempts – Le Pen père's five presidential bids and his daughter's three – the far right now finds itself within striking distance of the Élysée Palace.

