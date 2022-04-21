Marine Le Pen: A political animal vying to win the Élysée Palace

Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 17:17 Hits: 5

Marine Le Pen has worked for years at polishing the rough edges of the far-right National Rally, the party her rabble-rousing father Jean-Marie founded a half-century ago as the National Front, seeking the breakthrough that would finally secure the French presidency. For all her efforts, after eight attempts – Le Pen père's five presidential bids and his daughter's three – the far right now finds itself within striking distance of the Élysée Palace.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20220421-marine-le-pen-a-political-animal-vying-to-win-the-%C3%A9lys%C3%A9e-palace