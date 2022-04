Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 17:12 Hits: 4

BEIRUT, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Lebanon's Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March increased by 208.13 percent year-on-year, and rose by 6.1 percent compared to February, the National News Agency reported on Thursday. Read full story

