Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 17:52 Hits: 4

BERLIN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Environmental groups said on Thursday that boosting energy production from German nuclear power plants would not decrease dependency on Russian energy. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/04/22/germany-will-not-achieve-energy-independence-through-nuclear-power-report