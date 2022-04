Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 17:21 Hits: 4

Arab League: 'Al-Aqsa and Haram al Sharif in all its area is a sole place of worship for Muslims.'

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/4/21/arab-league-jewish-prayers-at-al-aqsa-mosque-threaten-bloodshed