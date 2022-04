Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 16:08 Hits: 2

France’s far-right presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, performed much better in her debate with the incumbent, Emmanuel Macron, than she did five years ago. Win or lose, it seems certain that she and her party are not going away anytime soon.

