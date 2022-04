Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 06:25 Hits: 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to cancel plans to storm the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and instead blockade it in order to protect the lives of Russian soldiers.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-invasion-mariupol-negotiations-russia/31813927.html