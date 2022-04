Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 06:42 Hits: 1

Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has called Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine "crazy."

