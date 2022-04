Category: World Published on Thursday, 21 April 2022 07:38 Hits: 2

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a siege rather than an assault on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, the last stronghold for Ukrainian troops in the city. Follow DW for updates.

