Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 15:30 Hits: 1

South Korea's outgoing president, Moon Jae-in, failed to rein in soaring housing prices, which may have cost his party the presidency. If President-elect Yoon Seok-youl takes the wrong approach to that and other key issues, the country may be unable to avoid Japanese-style “lost decades.”

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/south-korea-new-president-yoon-seok-youl-economic-policy-plans-by-keun-lee-2022-04