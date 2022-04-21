The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Will the Ukraine War Upend the Sustainability Agenda?

To prevent the sustainability agenda from becoming a casualty of Russia's war on Ukraine, policymakers and citizens must recognize the imperatives raised by the crisis and adjust their strategies accordingly. That means making our approach to environmental, social, and governance issues both more holistic and more granular.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ukraine-war-effect-on-net-zero-transition-esg-strategies-by-gilles-moec-and-bertrand-badre-2022-04

