Ukraine's prosecutor general: 'I expect to find evidence of genocide in Mariupol'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova discussed the alleged war crimes committed by the Russian military in Ukraine. Venediktova warned that she expects to find "evidence of genocide" in the besieged eastern city of Mariupol. She also warned that "huge numbers of people" are being deported to Russia, including children. The prosecutor general said that "sexual crimes" have taken place in all occupied areas of Ukraine and have targeted women, including even elderly women, but also men and children. Venediktova explained that more than 7,000 war crimes investigations have already been opened.

