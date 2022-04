Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 17:00 Hits: 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and jailed Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny voiced support separately for French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of Sunday's second round of the presidential election that pits the incumbent against Russia-friendly far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

