Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 17:35 Hits: 3

Russia shares a maritime border in the Arctic with European and American members of NATO. While environmental concerns and economic interests have typically dominated collaboration in the region, the war in Ukraine threatens to upset this careful balance.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/russia/20220420-war-in-ukraine-threatens-geopolitical-balance-in-the-arctic