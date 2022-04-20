The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Macron and Le Pen face off in debate ahead of French presidential run-off

Live: Macron and Le Pen face off in debate ahead of French presidential run-off French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen go head-to-head in a high-stakes TV debate on Wednesday, seeking to sway undecided voters with just days left before the second and final round of the presidential election on Sunday. Watch the debate live or follow our liveblog below starting at 8:45pm Paris time (GMT+2).

