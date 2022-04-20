Live: Macron and Le Pen face off in debate ahead of French presidential run-off

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 17:51 Hits: 3

French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen go head-to-head in a high-stakes TV debate on Wednesday, seeking to sway undecided voters with just days left before the second and final round of the presidential election on Sunday. Watch the debate live or follow our liveblog below starting at 8:45pm Paris time (GMT+2).

