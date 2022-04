Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 15:51 Hits: 1

As Russia faces setback after setback in its invasion of Ukraine, China is taking notes. China’s President Xi Jinping might be reworking his expansionist aims, especially related to Taiwan, as a small, outnumbered country foils Russia’s army a world away.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0420/In-Russia-s-Ukraine-setbacks-China-sees-lessons-for-its-future?icid=rss