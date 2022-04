Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 16:11 Hits: 1

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Legislature Tuesday to end self-government provisions at Walt Disney World. Disney has governed the Reedy Creek Improvement District since 1967 but recent culture clashes have spurred the governor to push for termination.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0420/Disney-vs.-DeSantis-Florida-governor-takes-on-Disney-self-government?icid=rss