Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 09:31 Hits: 0

This month, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will be discussing a new financing vehicle to help all countries develop the capacity to stop future health emergencies before they get out of hand. But success ultimately will depend on whether they can embrace new governance principles and methods.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pandemic-financial-intermediary-fund-how-to-design-by-mariana-mazzucato-and-alan-donnelly-2022-04