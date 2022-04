Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 12:44 Hits: 2

The Kazakh parliament's lower chamber has approved a controversial bill that would allow authorities to shut down social media and messaging platforms to protect users from cyberbullying. Critics of the legislation, however, have warned that it could be used by the state to silence its critics.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakhstan-social-media-controversial-legislation/31812700.html