'Liar' Kayleigh McEnany slammed on social media after calling Jen Psaki an ‘autocrat’

Category: World Hits: 2
As White House press secretary for the Biden Administration, Jen Psaki hasn’t been shy about debating Fox News’ Peter Doocy and others on the right. But she doesn’t insult them or try to bully them into silence — in contrast to Sean Spicer or Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who, as White House press secretaries in the Trump Administration, reflected Donald Trump’s view that reporters are the enemy of the people. Psaki is assertive but not belligerent; Spicer and Sanders were belligerent.
Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany, who was the last White House press secretary under Trump, attacked Psaki during a Tuesday, April 19 conversation with her colleague Harris Faulkner on the show “Outnumbered” — describing her as “snarky” and someone with the mentality of an “autocrat.”
Kayleigh McEnany said today that Jen Psaki is an \u201cautocrat\u201d who gives \u201csnarky answers\u201d during her press conferences.pic.twitter.com/7KpVt5YFCZ
This was laughable coming from an ally and defender of the overtly authoritarian Trump, and McEnany’s anti-Psaki comments are being slammed on social media.
Here's what some of McEnany’s critics have had to say:
I'm sorry, but Kayleigh McEnany wouldn't be competent enough to wash Psaki's car.https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1516579112734896131\u00a0\u2026
Autocrat? Ms. K has a short memory.\nEver since this moment, I still can't imagine how K has a job on a major network, let alone any job at all.https://twitter.com/davidmackau/status/1325918549387456515?s=20&t=8yzVpiLN4o8EG4lSR3FJrQ\u00a0\u2026
Raise your daughters to be confident and strong like Jen Psaki and not an attention seeker obsessed liar like Kayleigh McEnany.pic.twitter.com/SBqBkWr5Jz
Kayleigh is a dangerous fanatic. Who lies with impunity.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1516594862165938176\u00a0\u2026
That Kayleigh McEnany. We could always count on her to level with us.pic.twitter.com/14P74RT0yw
Kayleigh McEnany said "I will never lie to you" and then continued lying for Trump & put countless people's lives at risk on Jan. 6 with her lies and then joined Fox "News" as an on-air contributor, and she wants respect? \n\nFuck your feeling
Anyone who lied for Trump doesn't get to accuse anyone else of being "on the wrong side", ever. Kayleigh lies for cash.
Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/04/kayleigh-mcenany-slammed-on-social-media-after-calling-jen-psaki-an-autocrat/