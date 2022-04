Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 15:49 Hits: 6

Government critics accuse the ruling Hindu nationalist BJP of using so-called demolition drives to intimidate the country's Muslim minority. But authorities say they are only targeting illegal structures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-court-halts-demolition-of-muslim-properties-in-delhi/a-61527278?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf