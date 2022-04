Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:00 Hits: 3

China's lawmakers on Wednesday announced that it ratified two international conventions against forced labour, months after United Nations experts voiced concerns over the country's treatment of ethnic and religious minorities – particularly in the Xinjiang region.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220420-china-ratifies-international-labour-treaties-as-scrutiny-of-treatment-of-ethnic-minorities-mounts