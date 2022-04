Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 15:59 Hits: 5

The war in Ukraine is stirring memories of the horrors of World War II among older Poles — and feelings of solidarity with their neighbors. They tell DW of their experiences.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/defenseless-we-had-to-watch-bombs-being-dropped-on-our-homes/a-61524130?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf