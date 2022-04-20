Watch on FRANCE 24: French presidential race enters final lap with TV debate

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:49 Hits: 6

French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will face off in a high-stakes televised debate on Wednesday that is likely to prove the high point of a turbulent presidential campaign – with millions of votes still up for grabs just days before polls open for a final round of voting on Sunday. Watch the debate live on FRANCE 24 at 8:45pm Paris time (GMT+2).

