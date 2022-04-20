EU foreign policy chief Borrell says bloc 'will continue' providing military support to Ukraine

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 20 April 2022 14:36 Hits: 7

In an interview with FRANCE 24, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc "will continue" providing military support to Ukraine, while taking care not to become a "belligerent" in the conflict. Speaking to Europe Editor Catherine Nicholson, Borrell added that he expects the EU to eventually impose a total ban on imports of Russian oil in a bid to reduce the Kremlin's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

