EU foreign policy chief Borrell says bloc 'will continue' providing military support to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Borrell says bloc 'will continue' providing military support to Ukraine In an interview with FRANCE 24, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the bloc "will continue" providing military support to Ukraine, while taking care not to become a "belligerent" in the conflict. Speaking to Europe Editor Catherine Nicholson, Borrell added that he expects the EU to eventually impose a total ban on imports of Russian oil in a bid to reduce the Kremlin's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

